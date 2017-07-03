FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump discusses North Korea threat in calls with China, Japan leaders
July 2, 2017 / 3:11 AM / a month ago

Trump discusses North Korea threat in calls with China, Japan leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland as he returns back from Bedminster, New Jersey to participate in the Celebrate Freedom Rally in Washington, July 1, 2017.Yuri Gripas

1 Min Read

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday and discussed the threat posed by North Korea, the White House said.

"Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. President Trump reiterated his determination to seek more balanced trade relations with America’s trading partners," the White House said of Trump's call with Xi.

Trump has become increasingly frustrated with China's inability to rein in North Korea.

Trump and Abe, in their call, reiterated their commitment to increase pressure on North Korea.

"They reaffirmed that the United States-Japan Alliance stands ready to defend and respond to any threat or action taken by North Korea," the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Paul Tait

