Trump aide Lance Leggitt resigning from White House job

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lance Leggitt, deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council and a veteran of two presidents, plans to resign soon, the White House announced on Friday.

A former chief of staff at the Health and Human Services Department, Leggitt served as deputy of the Domestic Policy Council in the Trump White House for little more than a year, working on lowering the price of prescription drugs and assisting U.S. veterans.

“I want to thank Lance for his service to the president and the Administration. Lance is true professional in every sense of the word and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” the acting White House chief of staff said in a statement.

Leggitt had held a similar position in the administration of Republican President George W. Bush.

A senior White House official said Leggitt felt like the two-year mark of the Trump presidency was the appropriate time to leave.

“For many, the two-year mark in an administration presents a natural time for transition,” the official said.