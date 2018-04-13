FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 5:06 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Trump pardons ex-Cheney aide Lewis 'Scooter' Libby

Steve Holland

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned former George W. Bush administration official Lewis “Scooter” Libby, who was convicted of lying in an investigation of the unmasking of a CIA agent, in a step that underscored Trump’s willingness to grant pardons in high-profile cases.

FILE PHOTO: Lewis "Scooter" Libby listens as his attorney speaks to the media at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Washington March 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

Conservatives had pushed for a pardon for Libby for years after former Vice President Dick Cheney was unable to persuade Bush to do it late in his presidency. Bush did, however, commute Libby’s 2 1/2-year prison sentence.

Libby, a top aide to Cheney during the run-up and early years of the Iraq war, was found guilty in 2007 of lying and obstructing an investigation into who blew the cover of a CIA officer, Valerie Plame, whose husband, former diplomat Joe Wilson, had criticized the Iraq war.

FILE PHOTO: Lewis "Scooter" Libby, former chief of staff to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, is greeted by photographers as he departs a federal courthouse at the end of the third day of his perjury trial in Washington,U.S., February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

“I don’t know Mr. Libby,” Trump said in a statement, “but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life.”

Libby could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was the second high-profile pardon of Trump’s tenure. Last year, he pardoned Joe Arpaio, a former Arizona sheriff who had campaigned for Trump, less than a month after he was convicted of criminal contempt in a case involving racial profiling.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Justin Mitchell and Makini Brice; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Bernadette Baum

