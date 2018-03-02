FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
World News
March 2, 2018 / 9:03 PM / in 17 hours

Trump, Merkel and Macron concerned about Putin's nuclear comments: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke in separate phone calls on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders“shared their serious concerns” over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments on his country’s nuclear weapons, the White House said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/John MacDougall/Pool

Trump also discussed the civil war in Syria with Macron and Merkel and they agreed the Syrian government, Iran and Russia should implement an immediate ceasefire, the White House statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.