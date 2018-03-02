Trump, Merkel and Macron concerned about Putin's nuclear comments: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke in separate phone calls on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders“shared their serious concerns” over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments on his country’s nuclear weapons, the White House said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/John MacDougall/Pool

Trump also discussed the civil war in Syria with Macron and Merkel and they agreed the Syrian government, Iran and Russia should implement an immediate ceasefire, the White House statement said.