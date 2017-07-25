FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate panel rescinds subpoena for Trump's ex-campaign head: sources
July 25, 2017 / 10:34 PM / 22 days ago

Senate panel rescinds subpoena for Trump's ex-campaign head: sources

1 Min Read

Paul Manafort of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's staff listens during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 17, 2016. Picture taken August 17, 2016.Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel has rescinded a subpoena that would have forced Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager of President Donald Trump, to appear at a hearing on Wednesday as part of its probe into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort is going to "continue discussions" with Senate investigators, a source familiar with the issue told Reuters. Another source said the subpoena was rescinded because the Senate Judiciary Committee was still negotiating with Manafort on document production and a later appearance.

Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley and Jonathan Landay; editing by Yara Bayoumy and Grant McCool

