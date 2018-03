WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he had no reservations or concerns about President Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser, John Bolton, a strident hawk who has advocated using military force against North Korea and Iran.

FILE PHOTO - Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S. February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“We’re going to sit down together (this week) and I look forward to working with him. No reservations. No concerns at all,” Mattis said, acknowledging he had never met Bolton before.