Mattis, in resignation letter, lays bare divide with Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told President Donald Trump in his resignation letter on Thursday that he was leaving the administration so Trump could have a Pentagon chief with views “better aligned” with his own.
In a letter that stressed the value Mattis placed on U.S. alliances and the need to be “unambiguous” with countries like China and Russia, Mattis wrote to Trump: “Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position.”
