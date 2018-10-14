FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018 / 1:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

President Trump says he is unsure if Defense Secretary Mattis will depart

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he is unsure whether Defense Secretary James Mattis is planning to step down from his post, but told CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a pre-taped interview that the retired general might and that he regards Mattis as “sort of a Democrat.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis attends a news conference at the Defence Ministry in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

“It could be that he is” planning to depart, Trump said, according to an excerpt of a transcript released on Sunday before the show airs. “I think he’s sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth. But General Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Sarah N. Lynch, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
