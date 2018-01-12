President Trump is welcome in London: British PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is welcome in London and has accepted an invitation to visit, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday, after Trump canceled a trip to Britain scheduled for next month to open a new embassy.

“The invitation has been extended and accepted,” the spokesman said, adding that no date had been confirmed for the visit. “The U.S. is one of our oldest and most valued allies and our strong and deep partnership will endure.”