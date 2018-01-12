FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#World News
January 12, 2018 / 12:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

President Trump is welcome in London: British PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is welcome in London and has accepted an invitation to visit, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday, after Trump canceled a trip to Britain scheduled for next month to open a new embassy.

“The invitation has been extended and accepted,” the spokesman said, adding that no date had been confirmed for the visit. “The U.S. is one of our oldest and most valued allies and our strong and deep partnership will endure.”

Reporting By David Milliken. Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.