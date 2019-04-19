Trump spoke with Abu Dhabi crown prince on Thursday: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to host participants of the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride, after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Thursday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed Washington’s “continued support for the United Arab Emirates’ national defense, strengthening alliances in the region, and the impact of the Administration’s crippling sanctions on Iran,” the statement said.

“They also spoke about UAE’s contributions to the global energy markets as a reliable supplier of oil,” it said.