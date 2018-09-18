Fired FBI official McCabe writes book on Trump, terrorism: publisher

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, warning that President Donald Trump is undermining U.S. security, has written a book on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s efforts to safeguard the United States, his publisher said on Tuesday.

“The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump,” covers McCabe’s 22-year career with the FBI, including his role in investigating the 2001 al Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington and probing Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, the publisher, St. Martin’s Press, said in a statement.

The book will be available on Dec. 4.

“I wrote this book because the president’s attacks on me symbolize his destructive effect on the country as a whole,” McCabe, who also investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, said in a statement.

“He is undermining America’s safety and security, and eroding public confidence in its institutions. His attacks on the most critical institutions of government, and on the professionals who serve within them, should make every American stand up and take notice,” he said.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe in March after the Justice Department’s internal watchdog found he leaked information to reporters and misled investigators about his actions.

McCabe has denied the accusations against him and charged that he was facing retaliation from the Trump administration.

He has said he believes he was politically targeted because he corroborated former FBI Director James Comey’s claims that Trump tried to pressure Comey into killing the Russia probe.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 election and whether the campaign of Republican candidate Trump colluded with Moscow. Russia denies meddling in the elections, while Trump has denied any collusion.

McCabe was sacked two days before his 50th birthday, when he would have been eligible to retire from the FBI with his full pension.

Trump and other Republicans accused McCabe, a lifelong Republican, of political bias and conflicts in his oversight of the Clinton investigation. Some of the criticism stemmed from the fact that his wife, Jill McCabe, a Democrat, received donations for an unsuccessful 2015 Virginia state senate campaign from an ally of Clinton’s.