March 17, 2018 / 6:11 PM / 2 days ago

Fired FBI deputy McCabe kept notes on interactions with Trump: source familiar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director at the Federal Bureau of Investigation fired by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday, kept detailed notes about his interactions with President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe arrives to testify before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

McCabe has said he believed his firing was because he corroborated former FBI Director James Comey’s claim that Trump tried to pressure him into killing a probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Comey has told Congress he kept a detailed written record of his conversations with Trump.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is leading the probe into possible collusion between Trump campaign officials and Russia during the presidential election, a claim that Trump has denied.

Reporting By Sarah Lynch; Writing by Amanda Becker; Editing by Chris Reese

