McCain, in new book, scolds Trump for undermining U.S. values

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain scolds Republican President Donald Trump in a new memoir, accusing him of failing to uphold U.S. values by showering praise on international “tyrants,” discrediting the media, ignoring human rights and demeaning refugees.

FILE PHOTO - Senator John McCain (R-AZ) speaks at a press conference about the National Defense Authorization Act in Washington, U.S., October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

“Flattery secures his friendship, criticism his enmity,” said McCain, still one of the strongest voices in the Republican Party on foreign policy despite his battle with brain cancer, in “The Restless Wave,” which he co-authored with longtime aide Mark Salter.

“It is hard to know what to expect from President Trump, what’s a pose, what’s legitimate.”