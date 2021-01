FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wears a face mask as he participates in a swearing-in for the 117th Congress with Vice President Mike Pence in the Old Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC, U.S. January 3, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has told associates he believes President Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses and he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with his thinking.