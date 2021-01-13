U.S. Senate will not convene this week amid Trump impeachment: McConnell spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) adjusts his face mask as he participates in a swearing-in for the 117th Congress with Vice President Mike Pence in the Old Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC, U.S., January 3, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not use emergency powers to immediately reconvene the chamber this week as the House moves forward with its vote on President Donald Trump’s impeachment, his spokesman said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on impeaching Trump following last week’s riot in the U.S. Capitol, and House Democratic leaders have said they could send it to the Senate as soon as this week.