WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded a conversation with Trump before the presidential election in which they discussed payments to a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with Trump, the New York Times reported on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen exits his hotel in New York City, U.S., July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The newspaper, citing lawyers and others familiar with the recording, said the FBI seized the recording this year during a raid on Cohen’s office.