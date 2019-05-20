McGahn's lawyer tells U.S. House Judiciary panel his client will not testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House Counsel Don McGahn’s lawyer told the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee on Monday that his client would not testify before the panel on Tuesday, according to a letter viewed by Reuters.

William Burck, McGahn’s attorney, said in the letter to Chairman Jerrold Nadler that his client would “respect the President’s instruction” after President Donald Trump told McGahn not to testify before the committee in its Russia investigation.