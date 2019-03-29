Small Business Administration chief Linda McMahon to step down: official

Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbour, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Linda McMahon, director of the Small Business Administration, is to announce plans to resign on Friday to return to the private sector, an administration official said.

McMahon, 70, a prolific Republican fundraiser, was one of President Donald Trump’s first nominees to serve in his Cabinet after he won election in November 2016. She was co-founder of the company that became World Wrestling Entertainment.

Trump, without announcing McMahon’s departure plans, said he would appear with her at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida, at 4 p.m. EDT Friday. The administration official said McMahon’s departure would be announced them.