Small Business Administration chief McMahon to join Trump 2020 campaign

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Linda McMahon is resigning her post as director of the Small Business Administration and will join U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, the Republican president said on Friday.

McMahon, 70, a prolific Republican fundraiser, was one of Trump’s first nominees to serve in his Cabinet after he won election in November 2016. She was co-founder of the company that became World Wrestling Entertainment.

“She’ll be leaving,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort with McMahon sitting next to him.

“She is going to go and help us with a very, very important year-and-a-half that we have coming up ... the re-election ... and we look forward to that.”

Trump said McMahon had done an “incredible job” at the Small Business Administration and he would name a new administrator in the near future.