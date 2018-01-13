FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 11:56 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Trump in 'excellent health,' doctor says after medical exam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is in “excellent health,” Dr. Ronny Jackson said in a statement after he gave the president a medical examination.

Jackson, the presidential physician, said the examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, “went exceptionally well.”

“The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday,” Jackson said in a short statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

