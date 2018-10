ACCRA (Reuters) - U.S. First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana’s capital Accra on Tuesday on her first solo international trip in Africa, during which she will visit child health facilities, orphanages and meet caregivers.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump is greeted by a child on arrival in Accra, Ghana, as she begins her tour of several African countries, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The stop is Trump’s first on a four-country tour that will include visits to Kenya, Malawi and Egypt.