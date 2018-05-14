FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 7:25 PM / in 37 minutes

Melania Trump treated for benign kidney condition, in hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, underwent a surgical procedure on Monday to treat a benign kidney condition and will remain at Walter Reed medical center for the rest of the week, the first lady’s office said.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump walks down the White House colonnade as she arrives for the launch of her "Be Best" initiative in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Mrs. Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure to treat the kidney condition.”The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” Grisham said. “The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

President Trump was expected to visit her at the hospital, which is located in Bethesda, Maryland, a Washington suburb, a White House official said.

“The president spoke with the first lady before the procedure, and the president has spoken with the doctor after the procedure,” another White House official said.

The Slovenian-born first lady last week rolled out an agenda for her White House work focused on helping children.

Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatisand Leslie Adler

