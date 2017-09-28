FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump congratulates Merkel on election win, discusses Iran: White House
September 28, 2017 / 11:51 PM / 21 days ago

Trump congratulates Merkel on election win, discusses Iran: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech during a Lower Saxony's regional election campaign in Hildesheim, Germany September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her election victory in a telephone conversation on Thursday in which they also discussed the Iran nuclear deal, the White House said.

“The leaders discussed how to counter Iran’s malign activities in the Middle East, and addressed the nuclear deal and Iran’s missile program, and its non-compliance with relevant United Nations resolutions,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

