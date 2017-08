U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 9, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Trump, speaking ahead of a scheduled meeting with his Cabinet, gave no other details about the forthcoming proposal.