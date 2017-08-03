Factbox: Highlights of Trump's calls with leaders of Mexico, Australia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Shortly after his inauguration, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to stop saying Mexico would not pay for a border wall, according to a transcript of a call between the two leaders published by the Washington Post on Thursday.

The Post also published a transcript of a contentious call between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, in which the two leaders tangled over an agreement for the United States to accept as many 1,250 refugees held in Australia. (For the transcripts, see: wapo.st/2v2KGrp)

Here are some highlights of Trump’s reported comments during the calls:

Jan. 27 Trump call with Pena Nieto

- Trump threatens to end talks with Mexico, if Pena Nieto continues to say Mexico will not pay for wall

“We cannot say that anymore because if you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that. I am willing to say that we will work it out, but that means it will come out in the wash and that is okay. But you cannot say anymore that the United States is going to pay for the wall,” Trump said.

- Trump tells Pena Nieto that the United States has a very good trade relationship with Canada

“Well, Canada is no problem – do not worry about Canada, do not even think about them. That is a separate thing and they are fine and we have had a very fair relationship with Canada. It has been much more balanced and much more fair. So we do not have to worry about Canada, we do not even think about them,” Trump said.

- Trump tells Pena Nieto that Mexico has some “tough hombres”

“You have some pretty tough hombres in Mexico that you may need help with, and we are willing to help you with that big-league. But they have to be knocked out and you have not done a good job of knocking them out,” Trump said.

“So we have to work together to knock that out. And I know this is a tough group of people, and maybe your military is afraid of them, but our military is not afraid of them, and we will help you with that 100 percent because it is out of control – totally out of control,” he said.

- Trump talks to Pena Nieto about the importance of the wall

“Believe it or not, this is the least important thing that we are talking about, but politically this might be the most important talk about,” Trump said.

- Trump on New Hampshire

“And we have the drug lords in Mexico that are knocking the hell out of our country. They are sending drugs to Chicago, Los Angeles, and to New York. Up in New Hampshire – I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den – is coming from the southern border,” Trump said.

Jan. 28 Trump call with Turnbull

- Trump blasts refugee agreement

“And I am saying, boy that will make us look awfully bad. Here I am calling for a ban where I am not letting anybody in and we take 2,000 people. Really it looks like 2,000 people that Australia does not want and I do not blame you by the way, but the United States has become like a dumping ground,” Trump said.

“This is going to kill me. I am the world’s greatest person that does not want to let people into the country. And now I am agreeing to take 2,000 people and I agree I can vet them, but that puts me in a bad position. It makes me look so bad and I have only been here a week,” Trump said.

“I will say I hate it. Look, I spoke to Putin, Merkel, Abe of Japan, to France today, and this was my most unpleasant call because I will be honest with you. I hate taking these people. I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people,” Trump said.

“I have had it. I have been making these calls all day and this is the most unpleasant call all day. Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous,” Trump said.