Trump says confident Congress will solve Dreamers issue: Mexico
#Politics
September 14, 2017 / 8:51 PM / a month ago

Trump says confident Congress will solve Dreamers issue: Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump rang Mexican leader Enrique Pena Nieto to express condolences over last week’s earthquake, and said he was confident the U.S. Congress would find a solution for the Dreamers, Mexico’s president’s office said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said he was close to a deal with Democratic congressional leaders on protections for illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children, a group known as Dreamers.

In a tweet, Trump said he had been tardy in calling Pena Nieto as he had been unable to reach him due to patchy cellphone coverage in the zone where the Mexican president was visiting those afflicted by the massive quake.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Julia Love

