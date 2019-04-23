Kushner says Trump Middle East plan to be unveiled in June

FILE PHOTO: Trump adviser Jared Kushner listen as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s long-delayed proposal to break a deadlock in finding a resolution to the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is to be unveiled after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan ends in June, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Tuesday.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka and is one of the main architects of the peace proposal, talked about the upcoming plan without giving details about it at a Time magazine forum in Washington.

The proposal, which has been delayed for a variety of reasons over the last 18 months, has two major components. It has a political piece that addresses core issues such as the status of Jerusalem, and an economic part that aims to help the Palestinians strengthen their economy.

“We’re going to wait until after Ramadan now,” Kushner said of the Muslim holy month, which will begin early in May and end early in June. He also cited the need to wait until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formed a governing coalition following his April reelection victory.

Kushner, who has been developing the plan with Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, said it was not an effort to impose U.S. will on the region. He would not say whether it called for a two-state solution, a goal of past peace efforts.

“Our focus is really on the bottom up which is how do you make the lives of the Palestinian people better, what can you resolve to allow these areas to become more investable,” he said.

He said Israel’s biggest concern was security.

“There’ll be tough compromises for both,” he said. “I hope that when they look at our proposal, I’m not saying they’re going to look at it and say this is perfect and let’s go forward.”

“I’m hopeful what they’ll do is to say, look there are some compromises here but at the end of the day this is really a framework that can allow us to make our lives materially better and we’ll see if the leadership on both sides has the courage to take the lead to try to go forward,” he said.