Pompeo, Kushner, Greenblatt discuss Middle East with Jordan king: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior advisers Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt discussed Middle East peace prospects with Jordan’s King Abdullah on Monday in Washington, an American source familiar with the meeting said.

The 45-minute meeting took place at the Jordanian ambassador’s residence in Washington, the source said.

Kushner and Greenblatt returned recently from a tour of Gulf states during which they sought support from Arab leaders on the economic portion of a Middle East peace proposal that U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil in coming months.

That trip, however, did not include a stop in Jordan.

King Abdullah is to meet lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, including a coffee with members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The king also met on Monday with U.S. acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to discuss military and defense cooperation between Jordan and the United States.

“The meeting covered the latest developments in the Middle East, efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, and efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach and Jordanian-US cooperation in this regard,” the Jordanian embassy said in a statement.