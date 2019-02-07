Trump adviser Kushner traveling to Middle East to brief on economic part of peace plan

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner speaks about criminal justice reform during a bill signing ceremony for the “First Step Act” and the “Juvenile Justice Reform Act” in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will travel to at least five Arab countries in late February to brief diplomats on the economic portion of a long-awaited U.S. peace proposal for the Middle East and seek their support, officials said on Thursday.

Kushner, who is the president’s influential son-in-law, and Trump’s Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, plan stops in Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on their week-long trip, two senior White House officials said. They may add two other countries to their itinerary.