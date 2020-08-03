Trump withdraws nomination of controversial figure to Pentagon post

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in an executive order signing event on "hiring American" in the very dark Cabinet Room of the White House, with the lights low and curtains drawn, in Washington, U.S., August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Anthony Tata, a retired Army brigadier general who has called former President Barack Obama a “terrorist leader,” to be undersecretary of defense for policy, the White House said on Monday.

The White House statement came a day after a Pentagon spokeswoman said Tata, who failed to secure a Senate confirmation hearing, had taken a different, less-senior policy role at the Defense Department.