WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he had canceled his planned military parade scheduled for November and would instead visit Paris on Nov. 11 to commemorate Veterans Day.

On Thursday, the Defense Department said it had postponed the event until at least next year.