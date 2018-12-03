Trump says in future will discuss 'uncontrollable arms race' with China, Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that at some time in the future he will discuss military developments with his counterparts from China and Russia in the hopes of ending what he described as an arms race with the countries.

“I am certain that, at some time in the future, President Xi and I, together with President Putin of Russia, will start talking about a meaningful halt to what has become a major and uncontrollable Arms Race. The U.S. spent 716 Billion Dollars this year. Crazy!” Trump said in an early morning tweet, the day after he returned from the G20 meeting in Argentina.