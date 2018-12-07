Trump seen picking Milley as next chairman of Joint Chiefs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to name the Army’s top general, Mark Milley, as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, in a decision that appears to be coming months earlier than expected.
Trump hinted earlier on Friday that he would be announcing new military leadership on Saturday when he attends the Army-Navy football game.
Milley would succeed Marine General Joseph Dunford, who would normally stay in office as chairman until a slated Oct. 1, 2019 handover date.
Reporting by Phil Stewart and Steve Holland; Editing by Susan Thomas