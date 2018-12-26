Trump 'very happy' with Treasury chief Mnuchin: White House adviser

FILE PHOTO: United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks during an interview with Reuters at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is “very happy” with his Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, a top White House economic adviser said on Wednesday, as he defended the Treasury for a recent call to top bankers to discuss markets.

“I am highly confident that the president is very happy with Secretary Mnuchin,” White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett told Fox Business Network. “I’ve met with them together in the Oval (Office) many, many times and they have a very collegial and productive working relationship.”

