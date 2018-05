WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on May 22, and the two will discuss the upcoming summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters