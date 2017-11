WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump defended embattled U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on Tuesday, saying the Alabama Republican had denied allegations of sexual misconduct and emphasizing that he did not want Moore’s Democratic opponent to win.

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House for Palm Beach, in Washington D.C., U.S. November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump has previously said that Moore should step aside if the allegations were true.