Mueller says he 'generally' agrees Trump was not always truthful in written answers

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller said on Wednesday he “generally” agreed with a characterization that Trump’s written answers to investigators probing Russian interference in the U.S. election were not always truthful.

“Isn’t it fair to say that the president’s written answers were not only inadequate and incomplete because he didn’t answer many of your questions, but where he did, his answers showed that he wasn’t always being truthful?” Democratic lawmaker Val Demings asked as Mueller testified before the House intelligence panel.

“Generally,” Mueller said.