Mueller says he did not seek FBI director job under Trump

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller on Wednesday disputed assertions that he had interviewed with President Donald Trump in 2017 to serve as FBI director a day before he was appointed to oversee the Russia investigation.

“My understanding of it was (I was) not applying for the job, I was asked to give my input on what it would take to do the job,” Mueller told the U.S. House Judiciary Committee at a hearing. “I interviewed with the president ... it was about the job, but not about me applying for the job.”