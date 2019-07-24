Mueller to lawmakers: Trump wanted him fired over investigation

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller referes to documents as he testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday said President Donald Trump wanted him fired because of his investigation into possible obstruction of justice as part of the Russia investigation.

Asked at a U.S. House hearing whether Trump wanted Mueller fired for investigating possible obstruction of justice by Trump or his associates, Mueller referred to his report on the investigation and replied: “That’s what it says in the report, yes. I stand by the report.”