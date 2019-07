Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller listens to a question as he testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller said on Wednesday he wanted to correct an exchange with Democratic lawmaker Ted Lieu in which he agreed with Lieu’s description of the decision not to indict Trump, saying: “We did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.”