Trump, after Mueller testimony to House, says Republican Party had good day

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, reacting to testimony to lawmakers by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, said on Wednesday the Republican Party had a good day and reiterated his attacks on the Russia probe as a hoax and a witch hunt.

Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House on a trip to West Virginia, Trump said Mueller did not perform well in testimony before two House of Representatives panels and repeated his attacks on the special counsel, who told lawmakers the Russia investigation did not exonerate the president of obstruction of justice.