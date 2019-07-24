Mueller says did not subpoena Trump because he wanted to expedite end of probe

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies to the House Intelligence Committee at a hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller told lawmakers on Wednesday his team decided not to exercise its subpoena powers against President Donald Trump because it wanted to expedite the end of the investigation and a subpoena could have led to a lengthy legal fight.

“If we did subpoena the president, he would fight the subpoena and we would be in the midst of the investigation for a substantial period of time,” Mueller said in testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee. He indicated his office believed it had the authority to subpoena Trump but opted not to do so.