WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller should testify in front of Congress about his report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Wednesday.

Lawmakers have called for Mueller to appear and discuss the findings of his two-year investigation, but so far an has not been scheduled.