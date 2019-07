FILE PHOTO: U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s planned testimony next week had been postponed until July 24, Politico reported on Friday citing multiple lawmakers.

Mueller, who oversaw the federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, had been scheduled to testify before two committees in the U.S. House of Representatives on July 17.