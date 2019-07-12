Lawmakers considering one-week delay in Mueller testimony

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. House committees are considering a one-week delay for former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s planned July 17 testimony to allow more time for lawmakers to question him, sources told Reuters on Friday.

Mueller, who oversaw the federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, may now testify July 24, sources familiar with the plan said on the condition of anonymity while talks continue.

Mueller was scheduled to appear on Wednesday in separate two-hour hearings before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, a format that would prevent most of the lawmakers on the 41-member judiciary committee from asking questions.

The sources said a new plan would add an hour of proceedings but it was not clear whether that would be enough time to include all panel members.

In response to a query from Reuters, a committee aide said in an email, “At this moment we still plan to have our hearing on the 17th and we will let you know if that changes.”

In April Mueller submitted the findings of his nearly two-year investigation to the Department of Justice.

Mueller’s investigation did not find evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump 2016 presidential campaign. It made no final recommendation on whether there was obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.