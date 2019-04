U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had not read Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report investigating contacts between his 2016 campaign and Russia.

“I have not read the Mueller Report yet, even though I have every right to do so,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Only know the conclusions, and on the big one, No Collusion.”