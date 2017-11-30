FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump fires back at Britain's May: 'Don't focus on me'
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 1:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump fires back at Britain's May: 'Don't focus on me'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump fired back at British Prime Minister Theresa May over her criticism of his retweeting of anti-Muslim videos, saying she should focus on terrorism in Britain.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine,” Trump tweeted.

The Twitter handle Trump included in his tweet was not that of the British leader.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walshain

