July 10, 2018 / 7:04 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

McConnell says not worried about Trump withdrawing U.S. from NATO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell, on Wednesday said he was not worried that President Donald Trump will withdraw the country from NATO, as Trump, who has a history of fiercely criticizing and occasionally scrapping international agreements, traveled to a major summit of NATO members.

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reacts after the Republican weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

McConnell also said “there is nothing inherently wrong” about Trump meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin while he is in Europe. The two leaders plan to meet alone, without any extra staff.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish

