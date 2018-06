WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit the White House on July 2 and discuss security goals within NATO, trade and other issues with U.S. President Donald Trump, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives to deliver a speech during a debate on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler