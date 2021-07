FILE PHOTO: The entrance to Trump Tower on 5th Avenue is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

(Reuters) - A lawyer for Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg on Thursday said he will plead not guilty and fight criminal tax charges against him, CNN reported.

Weisselberg on Thursday surrendered to authorities as part of a criminal probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump’s company.